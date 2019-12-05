Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Friday
Dragic (groin) will not play Friday against the Wizards.
Dragic is set to miss a third straight game as he continues to battle a right groin injury. With the veteran guard unavailable, look for Kendrick Nunn and Justise Winslow (back) to pick up the majority of minutes at point guard. Dragic's next chance to play comes Sunday against Chicago.
