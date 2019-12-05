Brissett was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Brissett has spent most of his time with the Raptors 905 this season, appearing in six games and posting averages of 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.1 minutes per game. He doesn't figure to factor heavily into the big club's rotation.