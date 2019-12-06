Kings' Cory Joseph: Added to injury report
Joseph is questionable for Friday's game against Spurs due to a back injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Joseph evidently came away from Wednesday's matchup against Portland a bit banged up, and his availability for Friday is now in question. Yogi Ferrell could draw the start at point guard if Joseph is held out.
