Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out Friday
Hutchison (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Golden State.
Hutchison is set to miss his fourth straight game due to a right shoulder sprain. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday in Miami, though a timetable for his return remains uncertain.
