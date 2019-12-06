76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles in loss

Simmons contributed 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals in a loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Putting up a career-high 8.5 dimes and a whopping 2.5 steals per game this season, Simmons has seen his other counting stats drop a bit (besides his "career-high" 0.1 threes per game). His usage rate is also at a career-low 19.6. The offseason additions of Al Horford and Josh Richardson are certainly a contributing factor to this. Regardless, the third-year playmaker is still producing at a mid-round value in most formats. That value spikes even higher in 8-cat leagues due to his 3.9 turnovers per game. Speaking of turnovers, Simmons had a putrid seven of them in this outing.