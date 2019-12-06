Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Cleared to play
Aldridge (thigh) will play during Friday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Aldridge will be back following a two-game absence due to right knee soreness. Across his 16 November appearances, he averaged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks across 32.4 minutes.
