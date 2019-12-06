Harper registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and a steal across 29 minutes of G League action during Thursday's 130-104 loss to the Hustle.

Harper couldn't match last game's effectiveness that saw him post season highs in points and shooting efficiency, but Thursday's outing still ranked among his better performances from a scoring perspective. That said, Harper's three turnovers contributed to a minus-13 rating and a sixth straight loss for the G League Suns.