Suns' Jared Harper: Leads team in scoring
Harper registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and a steal across 29 minutes of G League action during Thursday's 130-104 loss to the Hustle.
Harper couldn't match last game's effectiveness that saw him post season highs in points and shooting efficiency, but Thursday's outing still ranked among his better performances from a scoring perspective. That said, Harper's three turnovers contributed to a minus-13 rating and a sixth straight loss for the G League Suns.
More News
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...