76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't play Saturday

Embiid will not play during Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a bruised left hip, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has emerged from Thursday's loss to the Wizards with a bruised right hip, though he still managed to post 26 points, 21 rebounds, one block and one assist. While he's out Saturday, Kyle O'Quinn and Mike Scott are candidates to see extended minutes in the frontcourt.