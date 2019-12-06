Heat's Dion Waiters: Out with illness
Waiters won't play Friday against Washington due to illness.
Waiters has yet to make his season debut, and it won't come Friday after he was ruled out with an illness. His next chance to debut will come Sunday against the Bulls.
