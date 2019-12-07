Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in victory
Adebayo ended with 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-103 victory over the Wizards.
Adebayo dropped a season-high 24 points Friday, adding 14 boards to finish with his 12th double-double of the season. He has been terrific this season with the only real issue being his lack of efficiency from the free-throw line. That was evident again in this one as he connected on just 4-of-7 from the stripe. There is certainly reason to think this facet of his game could slowly improve and his production now is really only scratching the surface.
