Play

Adebayo ended with 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-103 victory over the Wizards.

Adebayo dropped a season-high 24 points Friday, adding 14 boards to finish with his 12th double-double of the season. He has been terrific this season with the only real issue being his lack of efficiency from the free-throw line. That was evident again in this one as he connected on just 4-of-7 from the stripe. There is certainly reason to think this facet of his game could slowly improve and his production now is really only scratching the surface.

More News
Our Latest Stories