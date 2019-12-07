Play

Adam Woodbury: Nears double-double off bench

Woodbury generated 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes during Friday's win over the Skyhawks.

Woodbury had a nice outing despite finishing a lone rebound short of a double-double. Across 12 games, the big man's averaging 6.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the line in 17.2 minutes.

