Hands tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five assists, two steals and a rebound across 32 minutes Friday against Santa Cruz.

The 20-year-old has started eight-of-11 games this season and is contributing 13.5 points, 3.8 assist and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes. A top-ranked recruit out of High School, Hands' struggled since his college days but appears to be finding his footing in Long Island. He's shooting a blistering 45.7 percent from behind the arc this year but will need to improve his defense and distributional skills if he's to find a role in the NBA.