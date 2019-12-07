Clippers' Landry Shamet: Remains out Sunday
Shamet (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Wizards, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
A sprained left ankle has kept Shamet out since Nov. 13, and he'll remain on the shelf Sunday. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Pacers.
