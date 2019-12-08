Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Coming off bench Saturday
Nance will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
With Kevin Love (illness) back in the starting five, Nance will head back to his usual role off the bench. When coming off the pine, he's averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists an 1.1 steals in 24.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...