Nance will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

With Kevin Love (illness) back in the starting five, Nance will head back to his usual role off the bench. When coming off the pine, he's averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists an 1.1 steals in 24.3 minutes.

