Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Sunday
Teague is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to left ankle soreness.
Teague played 40 minutes during Friday's loss to the Thunder, and he has emerged from the contest with a right ankle injury. If he's unable to play, Shabazz Napier (hamstring) could see extra minutes.
