Rondo (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Rondo exited Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers after suffered the left hamstring strain, so it doesn't seem overly likely he's able to play only a couple days later. Regardless, the veteran point guard will have his availability determined Sunday. Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso could see increased work at the point should Rondo be unable to play.