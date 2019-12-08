Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Scores 15 points off bench
Grant had 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3PT), two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 105-102 loss at Brooklyn.
Grant has been extremely inconsistent on his bench role and while he can score on any given night, his lack of both production and playing time should conspire against his upside moving forward. He is not expected to crack the starting unit any time soon, either.
