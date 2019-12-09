Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Won't play Sunday
Rondo (hamstring) will not play Sunday against Minnesota, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
Rondo came into the day nursing a strained left hamstring, and he'll be held out on what coach Frank Vogel implied is a precautionary basis. "We're going to be cautious with things like that at this point of the season," Vogel said of Rondo's injury. Epect both Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso to pick up some minutes in Rondo's absence.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...