Rondo (hamstring) will not play Sunday against Minnesota, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

Rondo came into the day nursing a strained left hamstring, and he'll be held out on what coach Frank Vogel implied is a precautionary basis. "We're going to be cautious with things like that at this point of the season," Vogel said of Rondo's injury. Epect both Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso to pick up some minutes in Rondo's absence.