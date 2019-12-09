Play

Clarke (hip) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Warriors.

Clarke has already missed three games with soreness in his oblique, and he remains out indefinitely after the team deemed him "week-to-week". It's unclear if the rookie will travel with the team for Wednesday's game in Phoenix. After that contest, the Grizzlies return home for a Friday/Saturday back-to-back against Milwaukee and Washington.

