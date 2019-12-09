Hawks' Alex Len: Posts double-double
Len had 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-107 win at Charlotte.
Len lost the starting role in early November but he could be making a push to get it back, as he has scored in double digits in each of his last five outings despite not playing more than 20 minutes in each of the last four. The seven-year veteran will try to extend his solid run of play Tuesday in a tough away matchup at Miami.
