Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Five swats in loss

Whiteside amassed 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in 31 minutes Sunday against Oklahoma City.

Whiteside swatted five shots while generating his fourth-straight double-double. He's found his passing touch of late, having now handed out 12 dimes over his past three appearances. Though his high-level passing is unlikely to continue, Whiteside has thrived statistically in his first year in Portland. Through 21 games, he's averaging 15.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and a career-best 75.3 percent from the line in 28.2 minutes.