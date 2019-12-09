Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Five swats in loss
Whiteside amassed 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in 31 minutes Sunday against Oklahoma City.
Whiteside swatted five shots while generating his fourth-straight double-double. He's found his passing touch of late, having now handed out 12 dimes over his past three appearances. Though his high-level passing is unlikely to continue, Whiteside has thrived statistically in his first year in Portland. Through 21 games, he's averaging 15.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and a career-best 75.3 percent from the line in 28.2 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Logs 15 boards in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Returns to lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...