The Spurs recalled Metu (foot) from the G League's Austin Spurs on Monday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Metu had missed five consecutive games for the NBA squad while tending to a sore left foot, but he appears healthy again after playing a combined 54 minutes in back-to-back contests with Austin over the weekend. Over his six appearances at the G League level this season, Metu is averaging 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.2 minutes per game.