Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Ruled out Monday
Hutchison (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Hutchison will miss a sixth consecutive game as he continues to battle through a nagging shoulder issue. He'll remain day-to-day heading until the team provides an official timetable for his return.
