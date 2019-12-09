Hornets' Caleb Martin: Sent to G League
Martin was assigned to the G League on Monday.
Martin has appeared in just four games for the Hornets this season, tallying a combined seven points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 28 minutes. He should benefit from more consistent run during his time with Greensboro.
