Hornets' Cody Martin: Shipped to G League
Martin was assigned to the G League on Monday.
Martin hasn't seen much playing time with the Hornets recently, tallying just 19 minutes across the team's past 11 games. He's appeared in five games for Greensboro this season and is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...