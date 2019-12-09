Play

Martin was assigned to the G League on Monday.

Martin hasn't seen much playing time with the Hornets recently, tallying just 19 minutes across the team's past 11 games. He's appeared in five games for Greensboro this season and is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.5 minutes per game.

