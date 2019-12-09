Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Officially out
Sampson (back) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Sampson was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day due to a back injury, and he's now officially been ruled out by Boston's training staff. He hasn't taken the court since No. 16 against the Bucks.
