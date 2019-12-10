Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss
Gordon had 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes of a loss to Milwaukee on Monday.
Gordon recorded his fourth double-double of the season, despite drawing a tough match-up in the Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 2014 first round pick struggled shooting in the contest, leading to a rough scoring output. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday against the Lakers.
