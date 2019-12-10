Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 14 in win
Kennard had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes of a win against New Orleans on Monday.
Kennard scored in double figures for the sixth time in his last seven games, despite one of his poorer shooting outings. Kennard struggled to find his stroke from deep, but despite his tough outing he's still shooting above 50 percent from downtown this month. He'll look to bounce back against the Mavericks on Thursday.
