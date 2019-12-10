Harrell scored 26 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-99 win over the Pacers.

It's the seventh time in the last 12 games Harrell has popped for 20 or more points, and he's averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch. After a breakout 2018-19, the fifth-year center is posting even better numbers this time around, making him a fantasy asset even without a starting role.