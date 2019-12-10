76ers' Jonah Bolden: Assigned to G League
Bolden (Achilles) was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League on Tuesday.
Bolden has played a total of just five NBA minutes in two games this season, none of which have come in the last month. He's also dealing with a tweaked Achilles, with his return date not currently clear.
