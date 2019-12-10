Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Wednesday
Teague will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Utah due to an ankle injury, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Teague was also considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Suns, but he was ultimately cleared to play. His status will be worth monitoring leading up to Wednesday's tip.
