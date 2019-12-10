Suns' Cameron Johnson: Probable Wednesday
Johnson is probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to left hip soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson has emerged from Monday's win over the Timberwolves with left hip soreness after playing 26 minutes and posting 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. A confirmation on his availability may arrive following the Suns' morning shootaround.
