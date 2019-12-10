Heat's Bam Adebayo: Cleared to play
Adebayo (groin) will play Tuesday against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Adebayo has been given the green light for Tuesday's matchup. He figures to start and handle his usual workload. The former first-round pick is averaging 17.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and three assists over his last five contests.
