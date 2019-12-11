Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Won't play Wednesday
Allen (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against Phoenix.
Allen suffered an ankle injury during Monday's matchup against Golden State and apparently needs more time to recover. Marko Guduric could likely see an increased role Wednesday in the absence of Allen.
