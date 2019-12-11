Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Wednesday
Ferguson (hip) won't play Wednesday versus the Kings, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
The guard will miss a fourth straight contest, as he continues to battle right hip soreness. Abdel Nader has started the last three matchups with Ferguson out and will presumably start Wednesday. Ferguson's next opportunity to take the floor looms Saturday at Denver.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Officially out Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Likely out Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out with hip soreness•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Logs 32 minutes versus Pacers•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Absent from injury report•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...