Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out Wednesday
McCaw (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Clippers.
McCaw has been sidelined since Nov. 2, and he's not quite ready to make his return yet following left knee surgery. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Nets.
