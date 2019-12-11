Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Tuesday
Murray (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Murray will officially exit Tuesday's game due to a trunk contusion. X-rays returned negative, so it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Still, he should be considered questionable heading into Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
