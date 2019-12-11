Robinson was assigned to the G League from the Wizards on Wednesday.

Although the move to send Robinson to the G League marks the fourth time in the past eight days that the guard has either been recalled to the NBA or assigned to the G League, he has at least been able to do so with a teammate, as Admiral Schofield has followed the exact same path. In the five NBA games that the 22-year-old has played in this season, he has only seen more than two minutes in just one contest.