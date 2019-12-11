Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from G League
Metu was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Metu has seen minimal action with the Spurs this season, and it's likely he'll spend most of his time in the G League. In six appearances at the NBA level, he's totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists in 21 minutes.
