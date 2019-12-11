Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Recalled from G League
Hartenstein was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein has found a role for himself in the NBA lately, appearing in eight games since Nov. 15. He's averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes.
