Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled out Wednesday

Kuzma (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma was originally expected to play Wednesday, but the Lakers will play it safe with the third-year big man and keep him out for at least one game as he nurses a sprained left ankle. Since returning from an ankle injury at the beginning of November, Kuzma is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds across 22.9 minutes per game.