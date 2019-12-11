LaVine (back) is listed as available Wednesday against the Hawks.

As expected, LaVine will assume his normal spot in Chicago's starting five Wednesday after entering the day with a probable tag due to a mid-back contusion and a right shoulder sprain. Over his last 10 games, LaVine is averaging 25.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per tilt.