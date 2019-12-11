Bulls' Zach LaVine: Good to go Wednesday
LaVine (back) is listed as available Wednesday against the Hawks.
As expected, LaVine will assume his normal spot in Chicago's starting five Wednesday after entering the day with a probable tag due to a mid-back contusion and a right shoulder sprain. Over his last 10 games, LaVine is averaging 25.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per tilt.
