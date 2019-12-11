Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Sent to G League
Hoard was transferred to the G League on Wednesday.
Hoard has gotten some run recently for the Trail Blazers, appearing in four games since Nov. 25 and totaling 17 minutes. Still, it's likely he'll see most of his in-game action in the G League.
