Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Added to injury report
Millsap (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Millsap apparently emerged from Tuesday's loss to the 76ers with left foot soreness, leaving his status uncertain for Thursday's game. The Nuggets will likely wait and see how the veteran big man feels following the team's morning shootaround before determining his availability.
