Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Wednesday
VanVleet (knee) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
A bruised right knee will force VanVleet to miss his second consecutive contest. In his stead, Norman Powell should draw another start.
