Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play
Teague (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Jazz, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Teague has been nursing an ankle injury lately, though he's been cleared to play Wednesday after getting through warmups with no issues. Through five games this month (including one start), the veteran guard is averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.
