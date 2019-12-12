Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available Wednesday
Anderson (heel) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
As expected, Anderson will make his return from a five-game absence due to right heel soreness Wednesday. The veteran forward has been dealt no more than 25 minutes in eight consecutive contests, however.
