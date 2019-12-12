Suns' Cameron Johnson: Will play Wednesday
Johnson (hip) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Johnson battled left hip soreness following Monday's win over the Timberwolves, but the minor issue won't force the rookie to miss Wednesday's tilt. Johnson has averaged 11.5 points and four rebounds across 26 minutes per game over the Suns' last four contests.
