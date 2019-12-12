Suns' Mikal Bridges: Cleared to play
Bridges (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Bridges has been cleared to play Wednesday after picking up a finger injury earlier in the week. He played through the issue Monday against Minnesota, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes.
