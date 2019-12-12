Nets' Jarrett Allen: Another double-double in loss
Allen totaled 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to the Hornets.
Allen continues to put up big numbers for the Nets' despite what was a tough home loss. He has been fantastic over the past month and has been a top-30 player in that period. There had been concerns early in the season that DeAndre Jordan would hurt the development of Allen. Those fears have been laid to rest despite Jordan being called upon in certain matchup situations. Allen is unlikely to be a top-30 player moving forward, however, the top-60 would seem well within reach.
